Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

“Falling in Love with Buffalo, All Over Again.”

0 Comments

A blogger at Evolving Critic has fallen in love with Buffalo all over again. How did this happen? Boston based blogger  was inspired by the article A Buffalo Case Study: Can Architecture Bring a City Back?”. Baez had first visited Buffalo when he was scouting colleges. Since that time, he has had Buffalo’s architecture on his mind.

In anticipation of the FLW 150th Anniversary, Baez decided to head to Buffalo, not only to check out the FLW restorations underway, but to visit works by the architect’s contemporaries, such as Henry Hobson Richardson, Louis Sullivan, Frederick Law Olmsted, Eero and Eliel Saarinen, Gordon Bunshaft, Minoru Yamasaki and Daniel H. Burnham.

If you think that you know the rest of the story like the back of your hand, think again. Here’s the link to the post, which goes a long way towards showcasing Buffalo architecture in a light that is much brighter and colorful than anyone typically imagines.

Tagged with: , , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments