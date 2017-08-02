“Falling in Love with Buffalo, All Over Again.”

A blogger at Evolving Critic has fallen in love with Buffalo all over again. How did this happen? Boston based blogger Anulfo Baez was inspired by the article “A Buffalo Case Study: Can Architecture Bring a City Back?”. Baez had first visited Buffalo when he was scouting colleges. Since that time, he has had Buffalo’s architecture on his mind.
In anticipation of the FLW 150th Anniversary, Baez decided to head to Buffalo, not only to check out the FLW restorations underway, but to visit works by the architect’s contemporaries, such as Henry Hobson Richardson, Louis Sullivan, Frederick Law Olmsted, Eero and Eliel Saarinen, Gordon Bunshaft, Minoru Yamasaki and Daniel H. Burnham.
If you think that you know the rest of the story like the back of your hand, think again. Here’s the link to the post, which goes a long way towards showcasing Buffalo architecture in a light that is much brighter and colorful than anyone typically imagines.