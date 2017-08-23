Elmwood Pet Surprise – Hand Painted Sign Spells Out Owners’ Pride in Business

There are many ways that shop owners can display their pride for their business. One of them is sweeping the sidewalk on a daily basis – a respectable old world habit that somehow died years ago. Another way to show off a business is to post a nice sign. Some businesses simply put up a cheap vinyl signs, which speaks worlds about how they view their own operations.
When it comes to spelling out the name of a business, there are fancy LED signs, attractive canvas awnings, historic-looking bracket signs, and painted signs (among others). Currently John and Tom Higgins, brothers/owners of Elmwood Pet Supplies (EPS), are in the midst of a marketing-branding exercise. In order to broadcast their message, they retained the services of muralist Nicole Cherry to hand-paint a professional looking sign on a large brick wall. “At the time, we didn’t know what we wanted the sign to look like,” the brothers told me. “So Nicole came up with the design, and now she’s painting it.”
So far, so good. The painted sign is looking great so far. “It’s old-fashioned and ‘hippy’ at the same time,” said Tom. “And it’s going to be done in time for the Elmwood Avenue Art Festival this weekend.”
Apparently, the brothers decided to get the new sign painted as a gift to each other. “It was time for a new look,” John told me. “We’re in the habit of exchanging gifts once a week [laughing, with a wink]. We’re very happy with the look of the sign. Nicole worked with a parasol to shade herself from the sun, and even brought her dog along with her – the dog sat on the scaffolding with her (see lead image).”
I suppose if someone was ever to bring a dog to work, this would be the perfect scenario – painting a wall at EPS.
Hopefully this sharp looking hand painted sign sends a signal to other business owners that there are snappy options when it comes to getting a business name out in the community. As for EPS, the sign is a constant reminder to purchase animal supplies. It also sends the message that there is a DIY dog washing station for ripe Rovers.
If you stop to think about it, this is the way old-timey businesses broadcasted their messages back in the day, when people took great pride in their buildings, and their streets. Thankfully, there are still some classy characters on the scene, who understand the importance of artisanal signage.
Elmwood Pet Supplies | 706 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo, NY 14222 | (716)883-1377 | Facebook