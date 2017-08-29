East Side Inspiration – Wildroot Clean-Up

Over the years, there have been a variety of cleanup efforts at the Wildroot building, located at 1740 Bailey Avenue. Now that the East Side is beginning to pick up momentum, it’s more important than ever to safeguard these types of buildings, which have the ability to be cornerstones when it comes to redevelopment efforts.

“The Preservation League of New York State has chosen Wildroot as one of just seven sites statewide in their 2016/2017 Seven to Save list! This is exclusive praise for the building, and hopefully draws a larger audience to its unique potential. As the only industrial property in their list, it highlights the importance of the remaining factory buildings that we take for granted in our older neighborhoods.” – Wildroot Buffalo

The majority of Wildroot is the former factory building to the rear, which makes up 80,000 of the 100,000 square feet,” wrote Mike Puma in a 2013 BRO article. “Similar to many rehabilitated reinforced concrete factory buildings, the open floor plates and high ceilings lends itself to almost any new use. Wildroot has the potential to be an incredible catalyst for this part of the east side. It could be a business incubator, brewery, or could replicate the model at the Foundry, but include space for the artists to live all in the same place. It could even be all three of those things. The possibilities for Wildroot are endless and these clean up efforts are first steps for a great future.”

Erie County, City of Buffalo – Wildroot: The Wildroot Company was founded in 1911, and soon became one of the largest hair care product manufacturers in the world. In the 1940s, the company established its headquarters on Bailey Avenue on the east side of Buffalo. This daylight factory building sits adjacent to a railyard, and a nearby neighborhood that was originally developed as worker housing is currently thriving with families. Although the Wildroot building has been vacant and abandoned for many years, the grassroots group Buffalo’s Young Preservationists has been advocating for its preservation as an industrial site with great potential for reuse. (posted from Wildroot Buffalo)

Another cleanup project is scheduled to be held at the Wildroot site on Sunday, September 3. Members of the community are invited to help eradicate tags, pick up garbage, and secure the site. The preservation effort, hosted by Buffalo Young Preservationists) will be held from 11am to 3pm. See Facebook for further details.

Also see PreservationReady.org for detailed information on the history of the building.