Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Done Deal: AMC Inks Agreement for Arcade Cinemas

3 Comments

It has taken three years, but plans for AMC Theaters to take over the market arcade cinema complex are finally moving forward with a signed lease agreement with property owner Benchmark Group. A spring opening is planned.

Benchmark Group’s Market Arcade Theater LLC purchased the shuttered complex from the Buffalo Urban Renewal Agency in February 2016 for $250,000. Benchmark was selected over competing proposals by Rocco Termini and Sinatra & Co. Realty in late 2014.

Benchmark is planning a $9 million renovation of the complex and AMC Theaters will run it. The eight screens will be updated to digital format for first run movies, “luxury seating,” and more. The project also calls additional improvements, including updates to theater amenities, office space and theater marquees. Benchmark expects to draw 200,000 moviegoers annually to the downtown facility.

The Market Arcade Cinema Complex consists of three buildings on Main and Washington streets. The cinemas at 639 Main Street include eight auditoriums with 1,842 seats in 33,000 sq.ft. of space. The not-for-profit Market Arcade Film & Arts Centre had a month-to-month lease on the complex and had a management agreement with Dipson Theaters until the complex closed in June 2014.

Benchmark also purchased the two-story building housing Bijou Grill at 643 Main Street and a commercial building at 628 Washington Street.

General Cinema Theaters operated the heavily-subsidized eight-screen complex when it opened in 1987. After a strong opening, and attendance dwindling, General Cinema did not renew its lease and pulled out in 1998.  Angelika Film Center operated the facility for a short time and Dipson Theatres was brought on in 2000.

Tagged with: ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments
  • BuffaloFenian

    As I have said before, if this project ever actually comes to fruition, it is very likely to become my default theater. I am a fan of the AMC brand of theaters, this location is less than a mile from my house and the trash that visits the Elmwood Regal is so severe that I never want to be near there.

    Let’s just hope this “Spring opening” isn’t a pipe-dream.

  • Buffalo Guest

    This is no longer a pipe dream. Contracts are signed and I’m sure Benchmark wants to get some cash rolling in on this property. I am sure that Expo, Hearth & Press and Matinee will all benefit from this. This is a big win for downtown and its residents!

  • ohmygodrob

    I’m excited, I’ve been waiting for this for a while and was googling this actually over the weekend to see what the status was. Almost all of the movie theaters in the area have the “luxury seating” now and if I were a developer in the city I would try to lure an Alamo Draft House style movie theater with food and alcohol service to set itself apart.