Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

Cowpök 25 Year Anniversary Block Party

0 Comments

25 years in business for any small proprietor is a big deal. When you stop to think about businesses on Elmwood, Hertel, etc., you would be hard-pressed to find more than a handful of businesses that have withstood that incredible test of time. But they are out there, that is for sure.

Cowpök opened its doors on Elmwood Avenue 25 years ago. Since that time, the piercing and tattoo gallery has brought to Buffalo a colorful side of life that went from mostly “underground” piercings to a more mainstream lifestyle business. Over the years, Cowpök has not just significantly expanded its space, it has also continually updated its lines, to keep current with the rapidly changing industry.

The name “Cowpök” (a word play on Cowpoke – a cowboy) has become a brand name in Buffalo, by maintaining a loyal customer base. 

As a way to say “thank you” to Buffalo for its continued patronage, Cowpök is hosting a 25 Year Anniversary Block Party on Saturday, September 16. The event is being labeled a throwback 90’s Block Party – to be held on the 177 Block of Elmwood Avenue. On that day, Cowpök will be featuring/offering:

  • $15 off of piercings
  • Flash tattoo sales
  • Raffles for jewelry and gift cards
  • Free shirts to give away
  • Events, raffles and food in conjunction with neighboring businesses
  • A wheel of prizes
  • A dunk tank to dunk a Cowpok crew member
  • A game table
  • Selfie station
  • Cotton candy and snow cone station
  • A raffle table and other give aways
  • Pongs as currency, to win prizes and free food
  • Pasión will have Gabby from GLDNGRLS DJing part of the day
  • Pasión will also be hosting karaoke with 90’s songs to pick from

Other businesses that will also be participating include: Shianne Waxing, 125 Art Collective, Café Taza, The Village, Allentown Pizza, Cantina Loco, and others – each business will have respective activities planned. 

Cowpök 25 Year Anniversary Block Party

Cowpök | 177 Elmwood Avenue | Buffalo NY | (716) 885-0252 | Facebook

90’s Block Party

Saturday, September 16, 2017

This event will is free to enter and will run from (tentatively) noon until 8pm

Tagged with: , , , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments