Construction Watch: The Mattress Factory

The mixed-use conversion of a former bed manufacturing facility by developers Karl Frizlen and Jason Yots in Hamlin Park is well underway and moving toward completion before the end of the year. Known as “The Mattress Factory”, (Google Map) the historic rehabilitation project will have 34 apartments that will be a mix of one- and two-bedroom units and offices for Preservation Studios, an historic preservation consulting firm run by Yots and his partners, Derek King and Mike Puma. Initial rents for the apartments are expected to range from $800 – $1400.
Construction on the $6 million project began in November 2016 and is expected to wrap-up by Fall of 2017. BRD Construction is handling the construction as the project’s general contractor. “So far, things have gone very smoothly with BRD and we expect to deliver the completed project on time and on budget,” noted Frizlen, who, in addition to his developer role, also is the project’s architect.
The original building on site had a permit filed for its construction on January 13, 1911 and was finished by December of that year. Under the ownership of Harvey Chadwick the building was utilized for the manufacture of bedding and mattresses, as well as the sanitation of bed feathers. Chadwick’s management allowed the company to became one of the largest manufacturers of mattresses in New York, handling mattresses and bed accessories such as: box springs, pillows, down quilts, and brass beds. A substantial addition was added in 1923 to the east of the original 1911 structure for expanded operations. The brick annex is architecturally unique for its rounded contour, which conformed to the capped Scajaquada Creek. In 1939 the Otis Bed Manufacturing vacated the property at 170 Florida and the building was occupied by a number of different plastic producing firms such as Bernard Oishei’s and the DuBois Plastic Products Company.
With their Mattress Factory project well underway, Frizlen and Yots are turning their sights to Black Rock. The two recently announced that they will spend nearly $6 million to convert the former New York Central Black Rock Freight House on Tonawanda Street (Google Map) into a mixed-use project that includes apartments and commercial space. The principals of BRD Construction, Michael and Dennis Masters, will join Frizlen and Yots as co-sponsors for the project, which is expected to start construction by Spring 2018, with completion to occur by the year end.