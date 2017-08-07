Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Construction Watch: Symphony Circle Active Living

The end is getting near for the former Nazareth Nursing Home at 291 North Street. A chain link fence around the property is a sign that abatement work is underway and demolition is not far behind. Symphony Circle Active Living will rise in its place, an upscale, 119-unit senior independent living facility by Ellicott Development.

Symphony Circle Active Living will feature one- and two-bedroom units on a 3.6 acre site. The structure would be three-stories fronting North Street but four stories in the rear.

Resident services and amenities will include chef prepared meals, housekeeping, in-unit laundry, full kitchens, scheduled activities, chauffeured transportation, 24/7 emergency response systems, and 24/7 security. Concierge services will be located in the main lobby. The building will also feature a theater, great room, fitness center, library, beauty salon, business center, private dining room, bistro and activity center.

Rent will include utilities, basic cable, water and Wi-Fi. Indoor parking will be available for an additional fee. The outdoor recreational space will include two courtyards, a fire-pit and a large garden walk.

Catholic Health System closed the Nazareth Nursing Home facility in late 2007 and Uniland Development purchased the 2.94-acre site in April 2015 for $1 million. The purchase also included 298 Summer, a flag lot that contains a portion of the complex’s parking lot. Uniland had been planning a six-building upscale residential development until deciding to sell to Westmont Living for $2.2 million in May 2016. Westmont is not involved with the new project.

