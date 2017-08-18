Construction Watch: Patrick J. Paladino Memorial Boathouse

It will be a great day in the Old First Ward when the Patrick J. Paladino Memorial Boathouse is complete. At that time, Buffalo rowers will have a dedicated home on a river that was once visibly alive with numerous rowing clubs.
The latest news on the development is as follows:
“Work is underway on our new Boathouse, the Patrick Paladino Memorial Boathouse. Once complete, the five bay, two-story boathouse will accommodate 75 shells, with additional space for training, locker rooms and boat repair facilities. Phase II – erecting and enclosing of the Boathouse is underway now.” – ROW Buffalo
Currently, the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association’s (BSRA) seven scholastic members include: Maritime Charter School, Bishop Timon High School, St. Mary’s High School, Canisius High School, Mt. Mercy Academy of Buffalo, Buffalo Seminary, and South Park High School.
“After a year of fundraising, the new home of the Buffalo Scholastic Rowing Association — the Patrick J. Paladino Memorial Boathouse — is going up! Earlier today (Friday, August 18), volunteers, board members, rowers and friends visited the construction site at 405 Ohio Street in Buffalo to enjoy breakfast and view the progress,” said Joe Kirchmyer, who has been following the development.
Our mission is to R.O.W. We seek an increase in recreational activity for our community members through rowing, a variety of water sports, and exercise achieved in hiking or walking on the proposed pathways of the Middle Harbor and The Buffalo River – our site is open to the public. – ROW Buffalo
BSRA | 301 Ohio Street | Old First Ward of Buffalo