Construction Watch: Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences

University at Buffalo’s $375 million medical school is racing towards an October opening as the stunning structure’s exterior is nearly complete. The eight floor, 628,000 sq.ft. facility will host its first classes in January.

The interior will contain a seven-story atrium naturally illuminated by skylights and two glass walls, one along Washington Street and one at the terminus of Allen Street.

HOK designed the structure that features a high-performance terra cotta rainscreen manufactured by Boston Valley Terra Cotta.

“Terra cotta was selected for a variety of reasons,” said David Schwartz, principal and senior project manager at HOK, the firm that designed the medical school. “It reflects and acknowledges the history of Buffalo’s architecture with colors emulating those on the Frank Lloyd Wright Darwin Martin House. The terra cotta panels also have an appealing, hand-made quality.”

A skybridge will connect the school to Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation’s Conventus building across High Street and the Oishei Children’s Hospital and Buffalo General Hospital beyond.

Photos by Mark Stempien

