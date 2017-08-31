Construction Watch: 500 Pearl Street

STARLIGHT SUMMER GROUP SHOW

Inaugural Eleven Twenty Projects Exhibition

On View August 3 – September 2, 2017

Closing Reception August 31, 2017, 5:30-7:30pm

Exhibition Hours: Friday – Saturday 11am-4pm or by appointment

Eleven Twenty Projects: 1120 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14209

Eleven Twenty Projects is pleased to announce a new partnership with Starlight Studio & Art Gallery. This collaborative effort will showcase Starlight’s numerous talented artists both in exhibitions at the Main Street gallery as well as in online exclusive shows on artsy.net.

Starlight is a cooperative environment that supports adults with disabilities in their artistic development. Through technical assistance by professional artists and opportunities for representation, the Starlight artists hone their artistic interests; become stronger advocates, and better-integrated citizens.

In collaborating with Starlight, Eleven Twenty Projects seeks to help shed the overused categorization “Outsider Art”. Renowned art critic Jerry Saltz once wrote about this exact problem in a 2013 issue of Vulture, stating that “Millions of viewers and thousands of nascent artists are being denied the chance to see some of the best work made in the last 100 years simply because it was once decided that to be an artist meant having had preapproved training”. To move away from this historical practice, one of the goals of this affiliation is to broaden the audience for Starlight artists.

Upon visiting Starlight, one is immediately struck by the expressive, emotional work being made in all varieties of media. The nurturing environment provided by the teaching artists clearly sparks inspiration in the Starlight artists to create beautiful pieces of artwork. Carrie Marcotte, Starlight’s Director, is optimistic about this partnership and the new opportunities it would bring for the Starlight artists. In her words, “The work is being interpreted by someone who has not been so close to the process, which makes for interesting results. The prospect of this upcoming exhibition and ongoing relationship injects the artists at Starlight with a new bit of inspiration and enthusiasm”.

The Starlight Summer Group Show marks the launch of the collaboration, with works by many artists including; Ray Barret, John Budney, Saeed Dubaishi, Janet Harrison, Eric Johnson, Sonya Lewis, Chace Lobley, John Montedoro, Larell Potter, Jeremy Pratt, John Price, Ronald Steele, and Josh Wagner.

Starlight Studio & Art Gallery Website: http://www.starlightstudio.org/