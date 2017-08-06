Construction Watch: 128 Pearl Street

St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral’s redevelopment of its Parish House at 128 Pearl Street into seven apartments and commercial space. A non-profit corporation set up by St. Paul’s will own and operate the building upon completion.
The four-story, 10,500 sq.ft. building was reportedly the first fully fireproof building in Buffalo and was designed by E.B. Green and Associates. It was completed in 1896, the same year as the Guaranty Building two doors away.
Since the building is considered eligible for N.P.S. Historic Designation, the project is following the U.S. Secretary of the Interior Guidelines for Restoration & Rehabilitation. The N.Y.S. and Federal Historic Tax Credit Program will be utilized.
All of the masonry and windows are being restored. A couple of new window units in the alcove off of the South Elevation that will be Aluminum Clad Wood type are being added.
Besides the apartments, the building will contain 800 sq.ft. of ground floor commercial space (above).
Schneider Development is performing third-party development services and Schneider Architectural is providing architecture and design services. RP Oak Hill is construction manager,
Get Connected: Schneider Development Services, 716.923.7000