Community Celebration at the Bailey Avenue Café and Bake Shoppe

Last night, Saving Grace Ministries joined Back to Basic Outreach Ministries, Buffalo Peacemakers, the Bailey-Brinkman Block Club, Councilmember Richard Fontana and the Stop the Violence Coalition to celebrate National Night Out at the Bailey Avenue Café and Bake Shoppe, 2021 Bailey Ave, in Buffalo—by the corner of Doat Street.
The Bailey Avenue Café and Bake Shoppe is the brainchild of Pastor Terry King at Saving Grace Ministries (SGM). Founded in 1999, SGM has 19 community residences in Buffalo that house individuals reentering society after incarceration. One in three people released by correctional facilities in Erie County are served by SGM. In 2016, SGM assisted 750 people in Erie County.
The reentering population is frequently shut out of the job market. Pastor Terry and SGM were frustrated—and responded to the challenge by developing a job training program to provide food service/preparation training to SGM clients through on-the-job work experience at the Bailey Ave Café and Bake Shoppe (BACBS). The Café is a to-go neighborhood deli and bakery staffed by program residents and graduates. It is known for its homemade soul food—fried chicken, mac and cheese, fish fry, peach cobbler and their own creation, cake in a cup.
SGM clients work at BACBS for 6-9 months, completing the food service/preparation certification process. They learn food safety, food preparation, baking, cooking, and point-of-sale purchase procedure, providing valuable work experience for future employment.
To ensure employment opportunities after participants complete the training program, SGM formed a partnership with the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus, who has committed to accepting employment referrals from graduates of the Bake Shoppe job training program.
The Juicy Chop Burger is a favorite at Bailey Ave Cafe and Bake Shoppe.
The Bailey Ave Café and Bake Shoppe is a true social enterprise…and like many social enterprises, it’s an ongoing struggle to keep the doors open. The mission is vital—the food is amazing—and the staff are full of hope. How could you resist? And as a special for Buffalo Rising readers who mention this article: Free Dessert with the purchase of one Dinner!
For more information, visit www.sgmworld.org or call 716-893-1840.
Bailey Avenue Café and Bake Shoppe |2021 Bailey Avenue | Buffalo, NY | Facebook