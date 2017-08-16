Chillounge Night Buffalo @ RiverWorks

Over the winter, I was contacted by a guy by the name of Tim Mitten, who told me that he was hosting a Buffalo event in Sarasota, Florida, called “Everything Buffalo” (posted here). The event turned out to be so popular that it sold out… fast! Now, Tim is planning an even larger event in Buffalo, called Chillounge Night, which is set to be held at Buffalo RiverWorks on Friday, August 25.
Tim describe’s the event as the ultimate chill out lounge experience. His promotions company will be turning RiverWorks’ industrial landscape setting into a swank party atmosphere, unlike anything ever seen at the site.
Chillounge Night – the ultimate luxury outdoor lounge experience originated in Sarasota, Florida.
“As a former Buffalonian and host of the ‘Everything Buffalo’ Party here in Sarasota, FL this past winter, I wanted to come back to my roots in the Summer and bring piece of Florida,” Tim told me. “Chillounge Night is the Ultimate Outdoor Lounge Party originated in Florida eight years ago by a good friend, so my company, Full Moon Promotions, decided to License it in NY and create a new Upscale Annual event to offer Buffalo. We will transform the outdoor area by the Labatt Silos along the waterfront at RiverWorks with high end canopy lounges, day beds, Tables, LED Cubes all coming up from Florida for the evening of Friday, August 25th. VIP is limited to 500 and General Admission to 1,500. Check out all the entertainment and performances planned and get your tickets online at www.ChilloungeNightBuffalo.com.”
This is “Your License to Chill” at the summer’s Hottest Party.
Guests to the event will be greeted on the Red Carpet with paparazzi. From there they will find VIP Cabanas, Canopy Day Beds, two Bands, DJ, Fashion Show, and other performances, along with food and libations.
Feature performances by:
- Fuel on Fire
- Fishbowl Lulu w/ Matthew Facciolla
- JAC of All Trades aka Jonathan Cortez
- Uptown Sound w/ Steve Balesteri
- Foxy Diamondz w/ Maria Provenzano
- Phoebe’s Samba Team
- Extraordinary Arts LLC
- Dave N Cyn aka Busted Stuff (on the Red Card 5:30-6:30pm)
Full Moon Promotions will transform the outdoor area next to the Labatt Silos of Buffalo RiverWorks Waterfront into a swanky evening event.
- General Admission $30
- VIP $80 (Includes Open Bar & Apps in private area)
- Reserved Day Beds & VIP Cabanas $250, $350 or $750
Boaters welcome, the event will have dock-hands ready to greet you and assist in raft up.
Anchor Marine – Grand Island, NY is a Gold Sponsor
For more information, also see Facebook.
Buffalo RiverWorks | 359 Ganson Street | Buffalo, New York 14203