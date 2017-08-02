Chateau Buffalo – An Evening @ The Winery

Buffalo’s urban winery, Chateau Buffalo, is hosting”An Evening @ The Winery”. For regional wine lovers, this is a “must attend” event, not only to try the delicious wines, but to visit the Niagara Frontier Food Terminal, located at 1500 Clinton Street.
If you’re not familiar with the winery, owner operator Carl Schmitter once described the terminal market setting as, “…a great location for our winery because it puts us in close proximity to resources for raw materials (Clinton-Bailey Farmers Market) and it’s built to handle any kind of food processing. Many purveyors of food are located in this area, so it’s a natural for the growth of the winery. The terminal is a little off most people’s radar at this time, but it’s very easy to get to, just off the I-190 at the Clinton Street exit. We hope to create more awareness of this historic site and I’m looking forward to seeing the friends we’ve made over the years we have been in business in Buffalo!”
According to Schmitter, An Evening @ The Winery is part of the winery’s monthly event schedule. “We’re planning to do monthly events like this on first Saturday evenings of the month. Because the wines that we’re producing are small batch, for the most part, the list of wines is constantly evolving. So, there’s always something different and new. Our 999 Broadway Red, a Concord with Loganberry blended wine, is the most popular and a top selling NY State wine in local stores.”
It’s time to get to know Chateau Buffalo a bit more intimately. Be sure to attend An Evening @ The Winery to enjoy fine food, special small batch wines and live music in a super unique setting.
An Evening @ The Winery
August 5th, 2017
Dinner: 6:30pm
Dinner is catered by Krista VanWagner (Krista’s Caribbean Kitchen) – steamed clams, pomelo salad, Jerk chicken, rice & beans, Jamaican chocho fruit, peanut butter and key lime pie
Music: 7:00pm
Erin Sydney Welsh will be playing from 7-9pm
Tickets are $35 for dinner & two free drinks. Seating limited to 30 people.
Buy tickets @ Chateau Buffalo
Chateau Buffalo | 1500 Clinton Street | 175 Niagara Frontier Food Terminal | Buffalo NY