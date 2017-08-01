ChalkFest Buffalo 2017 – Once Upon A Time…

One of downtown’s most family friendly inspirational events is coming back during the weekend of Saturday and Sunday, August 5th and 6th, from noon to 6pm (both days). This event has managed to captivate a city’s imagination for a number of reasons. Not only is it fun and artistic, it’s also participatory, which means that it gets people outdoors and active. Best of all, the event is imaginative. The sky’s the limit with this one.
In 2017, over 100 artists are expected to color a sidewalk panel. There will also be over 30 kids working their magic. This year’s theme is “Once Upon A Time”.
Along with all of the live chalking demonstrations, there is also a free Kids Zone, where families can congregate. Kids Zone is always a blast. This year, children can “create their own Prince or Princess Hats and participate in the Fairy Tale Parade along Main Street, as well as Magical Hopscotch.” Supplies at Kids Zone are limited, but the organizers try to provide enough so that everyone has a chance to participate. Organizers also provide “imaginative snacks and drinks” to attendees.
The Kids Zone offers up balloon sculpted hats, face painting and activities orchestrated by Explore & More Children’s Museum and the Theater of Youth (TOY). Community Music School runs a petting zoo, and will bring along some instruments to share with kids.
Other aspects of the 2017 production include live music by “In Good Company Productions of Tonawanda” – the musicians will play music from Beauty & The Beast. There is also a Community Art Project, where one person starts a chalkwork mural, and then others add to it over the course of the two-day festival.
Every year this festival gets more and more imaginative. Be sure to bring your family and friends around, to see all of the wonderful works of art that are created during the weekend.
ChalkFest Buffalo – Once Upon A Time…
Saturday & Sunday, August 5th & 6th
Noon-6pm Both Days
Located along the 500 Block of Main Street (between Mohawk & Huron)
Also Find Chalkfest on Facebook