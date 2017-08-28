It’s time to celebrate the people and the places of Buffalo. On Thursday, September 28, Partners for a Livable WNY (PLWNY) will be honoring those who have helped this city climb the ranks, towards becoming a place that is beautiful, safe, rewarding, and most of all… livable. The honorees have all played a significant part in thoughtfully building Buffalo’s infrastructure and built environment.

The honorees are:

Municipalities – City of Buffalo, Village of Hamburg

Projects – Canalside, Hotel@theLafayette, Larkinville, 500 Seneca, The Remington, RiverWorks

Planning – Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus walkability initiative, City of Olean Main Street retrofit

People – Justin Booth (GoBike Buffalo), Donn Esmonde, Mark Goldman, Brian Kulpa, Rocco Termini

Part of the event breakdown includes a judging category for two of the four honoree categories, which will be judged by three out of town architect urbanists (from Rochester, Detroit, and South Carolina). The three will spend some time in Buffalo, getting to know the people and the projects, before announcing the winners at the event.

For 18 years, PLWNY has been spreading the good word of smart urban growth. Now is the time to come meet this group and its supporters, and to learn about how some people/projects intrinsically understand what’s good for the region. These are top notch people and projects that continue to make a mark, while carving out their legacy at the same time. They never cheap out, and always go the distance, knowing that their names are attached to the work, which is a rarity these days. Now, it’s time to recognize their efforts.

Building Western New York – an Innovation Celebration

Livable Community Awards – Smart Growth & New Urbanism Awards

Thursday, Sept. 28, 6 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Lafayette Hotel

Tickets ($55 in advance) can be purchased at our website www.livablewny.org

