bufinstameet – Queen City Social

Wednesday, August 16 is the next installment of #bufinstameet. Instagramers will be gathering at Fountain Plaza/Rotary Rink in Downtown Buffalo at 5pm for the Queen City Social. The meet-up will take place from 5pm to 8pm. When you arrive at Rotary Rink, just look for “a bunch of nerds with cameras.” Or you can “call for help” by sending the admins a direct message on Instagram. This is, most likely, going to be a well attended meet-up, which means that you should not have any troubles locating the group.
The first 20 Instagramers receive a free adult beverage (21+ only).
If you are not familiar with the #bufinstameets, and you’re a fan of Instagram, then it’s never too late to join this active group. As long as you’re a fan of Buffalo, and you’re interested in taking photos, then you’re welcome to join. Even if you’re not a fan of Buffalo, you can tag along. After all, Buffalo is a very welcoming city. Just don’t wear a Tom Brady t-shirt and you should be fine.