36th Annual Buffalo Irish Festival 2017

In 2017, the Buffalo Irish Festival is set to take place at the Outer Harbor. The festival will feature two stages, with dynamic entertainment coming from the US, Canada and Ireland.
You don’t have to be Irish to enjoy this one. After all, who doesn’t love a fun parade, folk music, dancing and drinking beer?
Each year, this festival brings out the Irish in all of us.
The festival includes the following:
- A kick-off parade featuring flags from the 32 counties in Ireland on Friday at 5:30pm*
- Traditional Irish music, folk music, step and set-dancing
- Genealogy experts
- Exclusively Irish goods and crafts from nearly 30 individual vendors
- Irish authors and book signings
- Traditional Irish foods and beverages
Festival acts include The High Kings, Dervish, Seamus Kennedy, Glengarry Bhoys, The Dady Brothers, Enter The Haggis, Makem & Spain, Jack Mahones, Penny Whiskey, Dave North Trio, Tom Callahan, Gerry Timlin, St. Mary’s Road, The Leftovers, McCarthyizm, Crikwater, Rince Na Tiarna Irish Dancers, Ardan Rochez Dance School, and Clann Na Cara Irish Dance.
Buffalo Irish Festival 2017
Festival Hours
Friday, August 25 – Gates: 4pm until 11pm (Admission is Free from 4pm until 5:30 sharp)
Saturday, August 26 – Gates: 11am until 11pm
Sunday, August 27 – Gates: 11am until 10pm
Tickets are available all Consumers Beverages locations, TicketFly.com and Tara Gift Shoppe.
Pre-Sale Tickets:
Adults $10 ($15 at the door)
Seniors $8 ($10 at the door)
Kids $8 ($10 at the door)
For more information check out the official website.
As a special surprise, a fourth day has been added to the festival. On Thursday, August 24, Celtic Rocks the Outer Harbor, featuring Scythian and Town Pants. Doors open at 5pm with music from 6pm to 10pm. It all takes place at The Pier site at The Outer Harbor.