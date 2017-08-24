Buffalo Funk Fest features special guest appearance by JoJo Mcduffie-Funderburg – lead singer of the Mary Jane Girls

An annual festival with roots honoring the music legend Rick James is set to take place this coming Saturday. Each year, funk lovers come together to celebrate Rick, and all of the other funktastic musicians whose music continues to light up dance floors all over the world.
This year, there will be a super surprise for attendees. JoJo Mcduffie-Funderburg, lead singer of the Mary Jane Girls (a band that Rick put together to tour with him), will be making a very special guest appearance. JoJo, a native Buffalo gal, will be coming back to the stage, after being out of the limelight for years.
“Funk fest has been the power behind keeping the spirit and soul of Rick James alive in Buffalo for 14 years,” says LeRoi C. Johnson, Rick’s brother and manager, currently living in Buffalo as an artist and attorney. “Join us Saturday and see JoJo the lead singer of the Mary Jane Girls perform for the first time in Buffalo in 30 years.”
During their run of fame in the 80s, the Mary Jane Girls put out three memorable hit songs – All Night Long, In My House, and Candy Man. Having JoJo return to the stage is a really big deal – a moment that is not to be missed.
Funk Fest takes place each year at the waterfront pavilion at LaSalle Park at the foot of Porter Avenue. The 2017 Buffalo Funk Fest will take place on Saturday, August 26, from 2pm to 10pm. The festival is free to attend.