On Sunday, August 6, the Buffalo Paddle People kayak group will be attempting to create the largest float in the region. That means that they want you to help make it happen. Being a part of this exciting adventure is easy and fun. All you have to do is paddle your personal floating craft to the Buffalo River, out in front of RiverWorks.
Once all of the kayaks have convened on the water at 11am, they will participate in a “free float” down the river. After the free float, the group will attempt to break a world record, by forming a single file “parade line” that will (hopefully) extend over a one-mile distance.
The activities on the river will be followed by an after party at RiverWorks. If all goes according to plan, there will be a major celebration at hand. If the world record is not broken, there will still be a great party, celebrating the rebirth of the Buffalo waterfront. The event will include live music, food, basket auctions, live demonstrations, etc.
Buffalo Float 2017
Sunday, August 6, 2017
Buffalo Riverworks, 359 Ganson Street, Buffalo, NY 14203
Registration for the event, including the after party admission is available now at www.BuffaloFloat.com for $40 per single kayak, $65 for tandem boats.
Event benefits Camp Good Days
See Facebook event for further details.
Buffalo Paddle People is kayaking organization dedicated to developing and executing kayaking and outdoor social events to benefit multiple charities in and around Western New York. Most warm summer nights you can find one or more members enjoying a nice long paddle along the waterways of Buffalo. T o learn more visit www.facebook.com/buffalopaddlepeople, or call 716.345.2447.