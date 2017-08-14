Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Buffalo Drag Brunch 2017 

Life can be such a drag. Then again, life can be a drag show. It’s up to you, which life you prefer to live, but thankfully there are a couple of options. We, at BRO, prefer the latter. After all, what could be better than the glitz and glam of a drag show? What? “Brunch”, you say? Well, if that’s how you feel, then Duke’s Bohemian Grove Bar (DBGB) has the perfect Sunday escapade for you!

On Sunday August 20, DBGB will be hosting a Buffalo Drag Brunch that you just won’t want to miss. On that day, a number of this city’s premier drag queens will be romping about, belting out tunes, as guests quaff down bottomless mimosas, and Bloody Mary drink specials.

The time has come… 

Hosted by Kelly Valasquez-Lord

Special guests: Chevon Davis and Veronica Lace

Sunday August 20 at Duke’s Bohemian Grove Bar.

Buffet Style!

2 seatings – 12 noon/2pm

Reservations: 716.240.9359

$24.99 includes tax, with bottomless mimosas, and Bloody Mary drink specials.

DBGB 253 Allen Street Buffalo NY

