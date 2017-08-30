Buffalo Beer Goddesses to host 2nd Annual Tour de Cask festival at Flying Bison Brewery

The inaugural 2016 Tour de Cask event was so popular, that Buffalo Beer Goddesses (BBG) are doing it again. Just like last year, the 2017 event will feature special edition ‘cask’ beers made by local breweries including 12 Gates Brewery, Resurgence, Old First Ward, Community Beer Works, Flying Bison and Big Ditch Brewing Company. Funds raised at the event will be directed towards BBG’s mission of furthering women’s role in the local beer industry. The funds will be directed to BBG’s Cicerone Scholarship for WNY Women.

“Cask fest is a unique event that allows beer lovers to taste limited edition cask ales by some of WNY’s favorite breweries,” says Tracey Maciejewski, Buffalo Beer Goddess Treasurer. “We’ve expanded in year two to include a Best Beer and Food Pairing contest featuring local fare.”

Tour de Cask will feature cask beer, traditionally a British process where unfiltered beer still containing some yeast is added to a ‘cask’ vessel along with a simple sugar source, generating a refermentation in the vessel which creates natural carbonation.

“”We love this event because we feel that education is so very important to furthering the craft beer scene and the impact it has on our culture,” says Colin Herzog, brewer at Flying Bison. “And we love the Buffalo Beer Goddesses. And really love cask beer.”

Flying Bison Brewing Company

Gene McCarthy’s/Old First Ward Brewing Co.

Community Beer Works

12 Gates Brewing Company

Big Ditch Brewing Company

Resurgence Brewing Company

Buffalo RiverWorks Brewery

$30 tickets – limited tickets available only via Eventbrite. Each attendee will receive a token for one half pint of beer from each brewery. Ride your bike for an extra drink token. Food will be made available and included in ticket price. Additional beers can be purchased from the Flying Bison tasting room.

The cask festival will be held on Sunday, September 3rd (1pm to 5pm) at Flying Bison Brewing Company located at 840 Seneca St. Limited tickets are available online only at www.buffalobeergoddesses.com. Attendees that ride their bike will receive an additional drink token included with their ticket purchase.

Lead image: Some of the Buffalo Beer Goddesses doing what they do best… learning about beer!