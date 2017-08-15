On Saturday, August 20, Buffalo’s Young Preservationists (BYP) will “Board and Paint” the Broadway Theatre (Sattler Theatre). With a number of great developments occurring along Broadway, it’s important to keep this spectacular building in the sightlines of the public-private realm (see history of building).
The building was purchased by the Western New York Minority Media Professionals (WNYMMP) in 2008. Since that time, there have been sparks of interest, but nothing notable. Most of the sparks have been preservation drives such as the one that is currently being orchestrated by BYP. BYP initially helped to board the structure back in 2013. Lately, there are signs that the building has been accessed by vagrants. Members of the BYP will be securing any access points and painting the primed front doors.
As for the future of the theatre, among other directives, the WNYMMP eventually “…plans the construction of a new facility, The Bob Coles Institute for the Media Arts and Technology, directly behind the theatre. This will also be the home of The Professionals of Color in Media Museum.”
Unfortunately, this project has been stalled for years. Hopefully with neighboring projects underway, and the occasional help of BYP members, this theatre will one day be in the spotlight again. After all, Broadway is a major connector route from the East Side to downtown Buffalo. The city needs to start putting together a Master Plan for the street – one that would center around an inspirational transportation initiative.
Broadway would be the perfect place to bring back the Buffalo street “trolley” car! Along with new infrastructure, a street car line to the Broadway Market and the Central Terminal would help to reinvigorate this prime area of the East Side. It would demonstrate that The City is serious about implementing progressive public transportation measures in a part of the city that would certainly benefit from the action.
Broadway Theatre “Board and Paint” with BYP | 11 am to 3pm | 512 Broadway Street | Buffalo NY