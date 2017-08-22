blogTO posts Buffalo To Do List

Derek Flack from blogTO has made a return trip to Buffalo, and this time he really likes what he sees. During his last visit, he was impressed with how the city’s restaurant scene was coming along. This time, he came away with a different impression. During this visit, Flack was drawn to the vibrant waterfront. He also enjoyed visits to a couple of Buffalo’s recently restored architectural destinations – The Richardson-Olmsted Complex and The Curtiss Hotel. Flack even managed to come across some of our longtime favorite stomping grounds along the way, as well as a few of our newfound favorites, such as The Terrace at Delaware Park.
If you’re staying up here, I’d suggest taking a stroll over to the recently opened Terrace at Delaware Park for a drink or dinner if the hotel restaurant’s booked up. Situated right beside the Albright Knox and overlooking Hoyt Lake, it’s a picturesque spot for a casual bite.
This article is a big deal for Buffalo, because blogTO is a tried and tested media source for Torontonians, many who believe that Buffalo is still down in the dumps. An article of this nature is sure to draw a lot of attention and pique a lot of interest, due to the nature of the content and the awesome accompanying photographs.