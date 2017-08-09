As marijuana legalization continues to gain headway in the US and Canada, Buffalo is prime time positioned to reap the benefits. In anticipation of loosened regulations, numerous Buffalonians are coming back from the hills, to partake in the journey ahead – whether it’s medical marijuana or full-blown legal measures.
North Buffalo has always been headquarters to head shops. Maybe it’s because North Buffalo has been somewhat relaxed? Or, compared to Kenmore it’s a stoner’s paradise.
In recent years, that North Buffalo vibe has been migrating east… over to Main Street. “North Buffalo has been a great home for head shops, hippy havens and smoking apparel stores,” said DJ Snozlle esq. “Business owner Nicholas Petrotto wants to bring those same sensibilities to Main Street, right around the corner (a quick zigzag). He plans on being as involved as possible with rebuilding the community and making Main Street a safe place to shop, by working with the surrounding business owners. He encourages suggestions from his customers as well.”
“I’ve been involved in the medical marijuana legalization for years,” said Petrotto. “I love the culture and clothing that goes along with the movement… so this business always seemed natural.”
Blazed and Diffused is opening this Saturday, August 12 at 3126 Main Street across from The Steer. The business is open to all customers 18 and over, focusing on products made in the United States while supporting local talent whenever possible.
Grand Opening (12pm to 7pm):
Blazed and Diffused (B&D) will feature a sidewalk sale with clothing, jewelry, and other accessories.
Bake sale food will be provided by Just Pizza. B&D will host a pop up shop with Massachusetts clothing company, BeenStoned. Special guest Mark Madden of MADD Grafix will make an appearance with his MADD Party Bus (The Mind Eraser).
Madden will present the B&D with a canvas of the proposed mural design for the side of their building (see inset).
B&D will have gift bags for the first 25 people to come into the store, and who make a purchase.
Blazed and Diffused | 3126 Main Street | Buffalo, NY | Facebook