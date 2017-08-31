The Five Points neighborhood has landed another retailer. Lifestyle image consultant and personal shopper Phylicia N. Dove has taken over a space in the PUSH building – 527 W. Utica Street (formerly Club Utica). Dove has opened a boutique called Black Monarchy, which is the embodiment of her previous lifestyle brand IamPhyNomenal.

Black Monarchy centers around “unique globally cultured fused fashion” that celebrates diversity. The artisan boutique promotes the idea of globalism, by paying tribute to worldly culture, symbolism and languages through fashion. The shop also showcases handmade artisan goods from across the globe – India, Africa, America, Mexico, Indonesia, Thailand, etc.

“Fashion has always been my personal form of expression that transcended all racial or societal constructed barriers,” said Dove. “I just wanted to share this art form with the world, in a unique way.”

Black Monarchy features jewelry and clothing inspired by architectural and cultural textiles from various cultures. “I wanted to make a brand that everyone could enjoy,” said Dove.

Aside from simply selling worldly goods, Dove will be hosting a number of one-hour studio classes, designed to teach people everything from jewelry design to the art of head wraps (called Adjust Your Crown). In recent years, Dove has spent a good amount of time showcasing her goods and design talents at numerous regional functions, including a Canisius College Fashion Show, Beau Fleuve Music and Arts Festival, and recently at the All White Affair.

Moving forward, Dove will be focusing on building up her clientele at 527 W. Utica Street. On Labor Day, September 4, she will be hosting her Grand Opening celebration, from 12pm to 7pm. Guests to the affair will be treated to live music, drummers, ethnic dancers, food, refreshments, and giveaways.

For more information on the business, including store hours, please visit www.IamPhyNomenal.com. Also see the Black Monarchy Facebook page. Phone: (347) 508-5267