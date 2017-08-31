Big Deal: Sinatra & Company Takes Prime Elmwood (and Hertel) Sites

Sinatra & Company Real Estate continues on its development and acquisition run. Its Elmwood Retail Group, LLC purchased 427 Elmwood, 494-500 Elmwood, and 1000 Elmwood for a combined $6.15 million today. 1000 Elmwood Associates LLC was the seller.
427 Elmwood at Bryant, formerly home to Epic Restaurant (above left), and 494-500 Elmwood (above right) are near the Children’s Hospital campus that Sinatra is teaming with Ellicott Development on a reuse plan.
The 1000 Elmwood property (entry image) is at the northwest corner of Potomac Avenue, adjacent to Ciminelli Real Estate’s proposed Reverie project that proposes 51 apartments and indoor parking in a new four-story building.
That’s not all…Sinatra also bought a group of properties on Hertel for $6.55 million today. More soon.