Big Deal: Masten District Church Sold

Victory Temple SDA Church at 185 Masten Avenue at Northampton Street and a vacant lot across the street at 197 Northampton has been sold. Developments by JEM, LLC purchased the properties from the Northeastern Conference Corporation of Seventh Day Adventists yesterday for $185,000. The LLC is headed by Janice Elaine McKinnie, Executive Director for True Community Development Corporation, the community development arm of True Bethel Baptist Church. Plans for the church are unknown.

True Community Development Corporation was founded in 2006 to construct affordable housing and spur economic development on the East Side. The Corporation has constructed a number of single-family homes, senior apartments and affordable townhomes near the church at 907 E. Ferry Street. Its newest project will see the construction of three new houses at 825-847 E. Ferry Street. Each 1,482 sq.ft. residence will have four bedrooms and one and a half baths.

