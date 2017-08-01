Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Big Deal: Iskalo Adds to Downtown Holdings

Iskalo Development has added to its cluster of properties it owns around Electric Tower downtown. Iskalo 68 Huron LLC purchased 258 and 262 Oak Street for $315,000 yesterday. The 11,800 sq.ft. two-building site is occupied by Farthing Press and is just south of Oak School Lofts.

Iskalo purchased and reopened Electric Tower in 2007 and built a one-story parking garage at Oak and Sycamore shortly after. It purchased 337-345 Ellicott Street in 2011. The former Verizon garage is anchored by Big Ditch Brewing Company. Iskalo is seeking a retailer or restaurant tenant for the striking 4,500 sq.ft. former Oshun space at 5 East Huron Street.

