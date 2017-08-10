Better Look: Seneca One Tower

CBRE Buffalo, the leasing agent for Seneca One Tower, has sent along new renderings of the two additions planned for the complex’s eastern plaza. Last month the Buffalo Planning Board approved the modifications to Douglas Development Corporation’s reuse plans for the property.
Two new buildings will be added to the eastern plaza including a four-story building that will contain 10,900 square feet of retail space and 42 apartments.
A one-story building closer to Seneca Street will contain 4,300 sq.ft. of retail space.
Overall, 100 apartments are planned at the base of the building. The tower floors, each 22,000 sq.ft., are being marketed for office use.
Get Connected: CBRE Buffalo, 716.855.3700