Beer Garden Gospel Brunch

The Hydraulic Hearth is once again teaming up with The Black Sheep’s Steve Gedra, to promote a sensational Beer Garden Gospel Brunch. Each summer, this team rolls out a welcome wagon filled with all sorts of culinary delights. The focus of the day is on a pig roast (Chef Gedra’s T-Meadow pig) and accompanying live gospel music. The soulful music will be delivered by “… a straight-outta-church group led by Toney Rhodes.”

“The gospel brunch is one of our favorite events,” said Hydraulic Hearth proprietor Harry Zemsky. “It’s a overnight marathon for us, with the fine lads at The Black Sheep camping out for the pig roast – it always pays off when the music hits.”

Food and music are included in the $25 admission, the Hydraulic Hearth bar will serve brunch drink staples such as bloody mary, mimosa, and the local favorite beermosa.

Hydraulic Hearth, The Black Sheep Chef Steve Gedra, Toney Rhodes

Sunday, August 13, 2017

Seatings at 12 & 2pm

Hydraulic Hearth, 716 Swan Street, Larkinville

Tickets are available at gospelbrunchbuffalo.eventbrite.com. For more information about Hydraulic Hearth, please visit www.hydraulichearth.com.

See Facebook event for details

