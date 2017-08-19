If you’re anywhere down at the waterfront today (Saturday, August 19), be sure to head over to Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Festival being held at Buffalo RiverWorks. The festival is featuring over 50 musicians, artists, and bands, along with art, media, a silent disco, and media panels. It’s all underway at Buffalo RiverWorks, with multiple stages and some of the hottest talents around, including drummer Vanzella Joy, bass guitar player Zuri Appleby, Radarada and DJ LoPro.
Performances start at 3pm, and the rest of the schedule looks something like this:
- Car Show 3:00-7:00pm
- Speaker Panels 4:00 to 6:30pm
- Poetry Slam – 7:00 -8:00pm
- Silent Disco – 3:00-10:00pm
- Vendors 3:00 to 9:00pm
- Art Exhibits 3:00-11:00pm
- Art of Barbering 8:00-8:30pm
- Silent Rap Cipher (Silent Disco)-6:00 – 6:30pm
The festival wraps up at midnight. All of the details can be found at this Facebook page, and at www.beaufleuvemusicarts.com.