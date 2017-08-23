If you missed last year’s Beatles Rooftop Tribute in Larkinville, then you’re not going to want to miss this next one coming up on Thursday, August 24. Hydraulic Hearth and Stoneflower Buffalo are teaming up to bring you some of your favorite Beatles’ tunes, played live from the rooftop of the Hydraulic Hearth building. Down below, Beatles’ fans gather in the beer garden, to catch a glimpse of the Fab Four as they pay tribute to the band’s famous rooftop concert (January 30, 1969), which turned out to be their final public performance, and the end of a long and winding road for the group.
In a 42-minute set, the Beatles were heard playing nine takes of five songs before the Metropolitan Police Service asked them to reduce the volume. Footage from the performance was later used in the 1970 documentary film Let It Be.
Now, you can relive that final moments, with John “The smart one”, George “The quiet one”, Paul “The cute one”, Ringo “The sad one”, and keyboardist Billy Preston who played with the band during that final show. After last year’s success, the street will be closed off, in true Beatlemania fashion. Larkin Square will be hopping and bopping from 6pm to 9pm.
Lead image: Stoneflower Buffalo will recreate the Beatles’ final performance, which took place on the roof of the band’s multimedia corporation Apple Corps at 3 Savile Row