August FOMO* – Includes ‘All Night Kanye Party’ and ‘From Your Collection’

*FO·MO
ˈfōmō/
noun informal
anxiety that an exciting or interesting event may currently be happening elsewhere
A curated monthly roundup of must-see art events happening throughout Buffalo, NY
August 4
- Eric Simpson // Performative Lecture (lead image)
1120 Projects – 1120 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 7:30-9pm
- Eric Simpson will be giving a performative lecture during the opening of his exhibition in the front window at Eleven Twenty Projects. Simpson will be speaking about the changing visual and ideological identity of the Protestant religion as it conforms to a consumer based economy. Situated somewhere between pastor and professor, Simpson will merge the styles of academic lecture and religious sermon.
August 5
2017 Big Orbit Members’ Exhibit
Big Orbit Gallery – 30 Essex Rear D, Buffalo, NY 7-11pm
Members will be self-curating the annual members’ show; when you arrive you’ll pick a place on the wall or in the gallery where (and with whom) you’d like your work to be shown and then promptly install it there. With any luck, like the formation of our universe out of chaos, it will become a beautiful self-organizing universe of its own. There WILL NOT be an outside juror. This year, members will vote via ballot at the opening event. Keep in mind, ONLY CURRENT CEPA AND BIG ORBIT MEMBERS CAN VOTE (members are NOT required to have work in the show in order to cast a vote). Votes will only be accepted during the opening night party, so you MUST be present in order to vote.Most importantly, the exhibition will be ONE NIGHT ONLY. As a “pop-up” exhibition and party.
August 12
All Night Kanye Party
Waiting Room – 334 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY 9pm-2am
Come celebrate Buffalo’s *first ever* night of music, fashion, and art inspired by Kanye West. WeJo2.0 will be spinning ALL KANYE ALL NIGHT. The All Night Kanye Party is a collaborative community event that will be like nothing you’ve ever experienced. We need everyone to dress to impress. Pink Polo Kanye’s, TURBO THOTS, and some devils in a new dress wanted. Lets all get together to work it out, like Yeezy taught us.
Tickets are available at www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1527058
August 25
From Your Collection
Sugar City Art Gallery – 1285 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 6-9pm
Sugar City is proud to present the third round of our collaborative group exhibition featuring works from your collection. We believe that everyone owns a piece of creative work that has value. We’d like to give you a platform to share these items with a broad audience. Let us do away with the mystery of where art comes from and what authority assigns value and celebrate the art that we each have. This exhibition follows the Sugar City do-it-together ethos and seeks to further empower everyone’s creative endeavors.