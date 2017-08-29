For the third year in a row, Lackawanna Chamber of Commerce is hosting Arts on Ridge. The art festival takes place on Saturday, September 9, from 2pm to 9pm on Ridge Road in Lackawanna. The purpose of the festival is to shine a light on artists, and local businesses, while instilling pride in Lackawanna.

As a special surprise, the 2017 art festival will kick off with a Slow Roll through the city, starting at 12:30pm. The end of the ride will coincide with the beginning of the art festival. From there, the community will come together to celebrate “art, diversity and small business.”

How Ridge Road got its name: A ridge of high ground separated the watersheds of Smokes Creek from that of Buffalo Creek. A road built along this high ground came to be known as Ridge Road.

Today that “ridge” is home to the Arts on Ridge festival, between South Park and the Lackawanna Public Library. The commercial stretch is home to myriad restaurants including Curly’s, The Mess Hall, and Winfield’s Pub, all of which equate to added incentives to attend the event.

Arts on Ridge is made possible thanks to a number of community stakeholders who decided that it was time for this part of town to celebrate its commercial and cultural attributes.

Arts on Ridge 2017

Saturday, September 9, 2017

2 PM – 8 PM

Ridge Road, Lackawanna

See Facebook event page

Lead image: Scott Moretti’s artistic play, using a drone image of Ridge Road