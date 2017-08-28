Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Artist Lottery: Pairing Night

Artists, have you ever thought about collaborating with another artist to create a work of art? If so, then you will want to attend Sugar City’s Artist Lottery: Pairing Night.

On Thursday, August 31, artists specializing in a range of mediums (drawing, painting, film, print making, sculpture, installation, etc…), are invited to attend the Artist Lottery, starting at 7pm.

On that evening, artists will get paired together in sets of two, upon which time they will have until October 15 to dream up and complete a work of art.

An exhibit of those collaborative works will be featured at Sugar City on Thursday, October 26. The show will run through Sunday November 26.

Thursday, August 31, 2017 | 7pm to 8pm

Sugar City 1239 Niagara Street, Buffalo, New York 14213

Questions can be sent to sugarcityartcommittee@gmaiol.com.

More information: www.buffalosugarcity.org

See Facebook event

