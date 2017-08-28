Artfarms’ Tree Table – Fall at the Farm

One of the things that I like most about our urban farms, is that you never know what to expect upon arrival. Take, for example, the Michigan-Riley Farm. This is the farm that features Artfarms’ tree table – a community gathering spot that is constantly being utilized for inspirational initiatives such as free, healthy summer meals for kids and teens, and visits from the Buffalo BookBike.
When it comes to the community support for the tree table, seeing is believing.
Next up for Artfarms will be an event series called “Fall at the Farm”. This family friendly series will feature art activities and healthy fall snacks.
Starting Saturday, September 9, and continuing on every other Saturday basis, from 1pm to 3pm, the entire community is invited to participate in thoughtful activities, including face painting, art projects, scavenger hunts, and science journals.
Additional Saturday dates are September 23, and October 7 & 21. Bring the family, and spend some quality time on an urban farm!
Find Artfarms on Facebook.
Michigan-Riley Farm @ Michigan Avenue and Laurel Street