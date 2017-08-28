Artfarms’ Tree Table – Fall at the Farm

Ellicott Development’s third summer series happy hour will feature the call for the new John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital Patient Room SPONSORS. Help brighten individual patient rooms!

Meet & Greet Ellicott Development’s Marketing Director and very talented artist during the event while she displays her remarkable work for the John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital.

RSVP: https://www.ellicottdevelopment.com/rsvp/

Learn more:

Buffalo, NY – Local artist Caitlin Krumm (married name Ring) has been designated as a signature artist for the new John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, part of the Healing Art Incentive. The Healing Art Incentive has gathered a group of local artists and designated them each a floor in the new hospital, Krumm being on level 10. These local artists will donate a variety of art pieces to help uniquely decorate the halls of their own levels.

Krumm’s floor will feature two new and two classic Trendy Buffalo designs, part of a concept she created in 2014. Since her first design, the Trendy Buffalo collection has grown to include over 20 Trendy Buffalos, all available for sale in 11×17 prints and some in 24×36 original canvas. The collection and more of Krumm’s work can be viewed at CaitlinKrumm.com

In addition to the level 10 art Krumm has painted and donated to John R. Oishei Children’s Hospital, she has painted two doctor themed Trendy Buffalos as well as developing & designing of Trendy Buffalo collage prints to adorn and brighten individual patient rooms. Patient room art is available for sponsorship ($500) which includes printing and framing of art, and the sponsor name/business name on a framed Trendy Buffalo print located in the lounge of the sponsored room floor.

Fundraising for the Healing Art Incentive is being collected in addition to room sponsorships, and will be accepted in any denomination.

To Sponsor a patient room please bring a check or cash the night of the event.

Can’t make the event? See below.

CHECK PAYABLE TO:

OISHEI CHILDREN’S CULTURAL FUND

Mail to:

Healing Art Initiative OCH

ATT: Krumm

295 Main Street • Suite 210

Buffalo, NY 14203

CAITLINKRUMM.COM