All Aboard! Another Black Rock Project is in the Works

Developers continue to snatch up industrial properties for conversion to new use. As the number of redevelopment candidates shrinks downtown, developers have looked elsewhere including at clised schools throughout the city and industrial buildings in the Larkin District, North Buffalo, and along Niagara Street.

One development magnet has been the Belt Line corridor where Rocco Termini has a number of projects approved or completed along Chandler Street and on Elmwood Avenue, developers are converting portions of the Pierce Arrow complex into apartments, Tri-Main Development is growing its holdings at Main Street, and a trio of buildings on the western edge of the Larkin District have been, or are being converted, into mixed-use complexes.

Another cluster of projects is taking shape along Tonawanda Street. Karl Frizlen and Jason Yots have plans to convert a former freight terminal at 68 Tonawanda Street into a mix of 37 apartments and 1,300 sq.ft. of commercial space.

Across the street, a not-so-obvious conversion candidate is under contract we’re told. A developer known for affordable and senior housing projects is said to have 31 Tonawanda Street under contract (entry image and above). The highly-visible 1.85 acre property is currently owned by Ed Hogle’s 31 Tonawanda Street LLC.

Hogle is also selling the larger 57 Tonawanda Street complex next door. His defunct plans for Rock Harbor Commons leave an opportunity for others to create a new residential neighborhood along this stretch of Tonawanda Street.

