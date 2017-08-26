Alex Weinsheimer’s Lessons on Life

Alex Weinsheimer is entering his junior year at Frontier Central High School and he has been a serious baseball fan for 10 years. He has a great memory of the highlights of many big league players; he has his favorite teams and players and he has extremely strong convictions about issues in the game.

When the subject of whether the game’s all-time hits leader, Pete Rose, should become eligible for the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, Alex adamantly states, “He absolutely should be in the Hall of Fame.”

“One reason his lifetime ban from the game of professional baseball should be lifted and he should become eligible for the Hall of Fame is because we, the people of America give second chances to bank robbers, murderers, drug dealers, etc. The talk is that Major League Baseball is pushing closer to allowing Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens to become eligible for the Hall of Fame,” he says during a break at a recent winter coat drive he organized for his Eagle Scout project.

“Both of those players were found to use steroids and those drugs affected their games in a much more negative way than gambling. Bonds, for example, hit 150 walk off home runs. What if he didn’t use steroids and only hit 90 of them?

“What I don’t understand about Rose is that media’s claims of him gambling on his team to lose, starting in 1985 when he was a player/manager, why did he get 107 hits and play in 119 games?” Alex asks. “Through it all Rose admitted his wrong and has said, ‘I owe baseball, baseball owes me nothing.’ He just wants to be in the Hall of Fame to celebrate his career with his family.

“It’s bad enough he cannot go to baseball games when he just wants to go and enjoy the game he loves with his grandkids,” Alex adds.

Another person adamant Rose should enter the Hall is his son, Pete Rose, Jr. I caught up with him on a recent trip to St. Paul, MN where Rose was managing the Wichita Wingnuts of the American Association Independent Professional Baseball League against the St. Paul Saints.

“I was in my first year of professional baseball in Erie, Pa. in the Baltimore Orioles organization when my dad was banned for life from the game,” Rose recalls during a conversation before the game. “From that day on, I heard every derogatory comment you could imagine as I climbed the ladder in professional baseball.”

That climb took him through Buffalo during the 1990’s when he played for Nashville and Indianapolis against the Bisons. He did experience a short stint with the Cincinnati Reds in 1997, which was his father’s team.

Why should Pete Rose be eligible to enter the Hall of Fame, his son was asked. “Because he’s my dad,” he responds with pride and authority. “And I am a Rose.”

The elder Rose travels to Cincinnati to see his grandkids and this year he watched his 12-years young grandson, PJ, play baseball. “My dad was quite impressed when PJ slid head first into second,” Rose, Jr. adds.

That head first slide is what the Reds used to depict Rose in bronze as a statue of him sliding head first into a base was unveiled in June outside the Great American Ballpark. The Reds threw a giant block part to commemorate the occasion with the 76 years young Rose the center of attention.

He has pounded on the door for decades pleading to be let back into the good graces of the game and eligible for the Hall of Fame. Former Commissioner Bud Selig ignored him and his successor Rob Manfred gave Rose the opportunity to plead his case last year but in December the answer was the same…NO.

“Pete Rose has been punished for 26 years and he has served his time,” Alex says. “Yes, this is his prison. I say just let the man enjoy the game he loves and let him join the Hall of Fame. I am sure he would be extremely grateful.”

Along with closely following baseball, Alex and his twin brother, Kyle, are members of Boy Scout Troop 890 and both are close to becoming an Eagle Scout, scouting’s highest honor.

“Scouting has taught me some very important core values of life,” Alex explains. “It has taught how to work as a team but mostly, the importance of giving back to those less fortunate in our community.”

That is why he chose a coat drive in July as his Eagle Scout project. He organized the drive in Blasdell, contacted Colvin Cleaners in Kenmore and they agreed to clean all the coats at no cost and they helped him transport them to St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy on Buffalo’s East Side where they were donated.

“What a wonderful life lesson this is for these young men to spend part of their summer vacation doing something so worthwhile for kids in need who will certainly appreciate these coats in the winter,” says Gino Grasso, a missionary at St. Luke’s who accepted the nearly 200 coats before giving Alex and his helpers a tour.

Photos: Alex Weinsheimer holding a baseball autographed by Pete Rose | An iconic slide by Pete Rose, the game’s all-time hits leader