A Street – Meatball Market

Bobby Burns and Dennis Glenn have opened a unique restaurant concept in Allentown – one which should appeal to a wide range of people. After all, who doesn’t like meatballs and flatbread pizzas? Burns and Glenn say that the eatery is “…a Buffalo bistro with a European flare, specializing in gluten free beef, chicken, pork and vegetarian meatballs.” A Street Meatball Market also offers six different sauces. The meals are served on baked artisan bread. For example, baked crispy gourmet pulled BBQ chicken, ham, or turkey sandwiches.”

We opened last Thursday and it’s been pretty busy,” said Glenn. “We have all homemade gluten free meatballs and sauces. Flatbread pizzas, crispy baked sandwiches and some pastries.”

A Street – Meatball Market also serves up milk shakes and healthy smoothies. When one thinks about Allentown, it’s easy to imagine A Street – Meatball Market hitting a home run with this concept. The partiers will love the meatball concept, and the hipster/Bohemians will go for the gluten free baked artisan bread… there’s even something for the vegetarians with this one, thus covering all bases. 

A Street – Meatball Market | 23 Allen Street | Buffalo, NY 14202 | (716) 551-0991 | Facebook

Lead image: A Street – Meatball Market

  • Ivan Putski Jr

    i tend to think of sausage at this end of allen street but i’m sure meatballs will be a hit too. looking forward to the baked meatball sammie