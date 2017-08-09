9th Annual Tour de Farms

Each year, cyclists hit the streets of Buffalo, and the rural outskirts, in search of inspirational farms and community gardens. It’s a bike tour that covers much of the sustainability efforts seen in Buffalo as of late. From the city’s West Side to the countryside of Alden, each of the farms has a unique way of addressing organic solutions to growing and delivering produce throughout the local community.

If you’ve been wondering what the scoop is, with all of the different farming initiatives that you have been hearing about, here is a firsthand opportunity to see it all, while utilizing sustainable transportation.

There is a stop and light lunch at the halfway point–Bippert’s Farm in Elma–and the ride ends at the Oles Family Farm in Alden, NY with a celebration.

The tour is brought to you by GObike Buffalo, MAP Growing Green, and Independent Health. The tour covers about 35 miles.

After the tour, most of the riders load their bikes up in a box truck, and then take a dedicated Tour de Farms bus back to the launch site. Others opt to ride home on their bikes. In recent years, an Urban Farm Tour has been added to the list of touring options, for those who would rather stick solely to the city.

Additional information can be found at www.tourdefarmsbuffalo.org. Registration is still open.

Photos: Tour de Farms