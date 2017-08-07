7th Annual Women’s Empowerment Conference

Women networking groups are on the rise and Buffalo’s part of this growing community in which women share business advice, attend workshops, discuss finances and success tools to help them grow in entrepreneurship.

As the digital space makes it easier to connect. I find that there’s a good variety of women networking groups that have representation online. The internet has made it easy to locate these groups, where you can ask business questions, avoid mistakes and share creativity. Although, I hear these groups are not easy to manage they are resourceful for business opportunities.

Virtually your connected to women from all over the world. The birth of a business and/or relationship can simply be done online and help with the development of a larger community.

Not everyone in these groups are entrepreneurs some women join to support the sisterhood. That simply means you have a skill set to help a women entrepreneur and it can benefit the online community.

Is digital networking with women on your to do list this year? If so there’s an online group called Women in The Spotlight Going Global (WITSGG) having an event next week in Buffalo.

Women in the Spotlight Going Global (WITSGG) is one of those groups rising above and crossing the finish line to be a part of change. Founded by Michelle Barron in 2010 this Buffalo group started on Facebook and has grown in other cities because of its members support. The need to see more women in business and increase the community was her goal. The group continues to grow on its free platform connecting more than 2K women globally and has additional chapters in Atlanta GA and Charlotte NC.

What started out as 8 women online has grown into over 100 women traveling to Buffalo for an empowerment Conference with notable speakers to inspiring growth in your business. Now in its 7th year Women in the Spotlight Going Global would like to invite you to attend a jammed packed day of workshops helping you cross the finish line.

Michelle believes leaving your house once a year to celebrate the accomplishments, meet the people helping you grow and connecting with new faces who may not always show up online is important. Are you ready to use your network, to grow your net worth?

The Buffalo Marriott Harbor Center will host Women in the Spotlight Going Global “7th annual Women’s Empowerment Conference” on August 26th from 10am until 4pm.

The featured keynote is SharRon Jamison, Life Strategist, Entrepreneur, Speaker, and Author of Dare to Soar, along with Tiana Patrice creator of The Fearless Experience, a movement dedicated to liberating 1 million women from the fear that is holding them back in life, career and business, an award winning global speaker, executive coach and best-selling author of the book Fifty Two Shades Of Fearless.

Conference workshops in the following areas: Fitness, Finances, Faith and Goals

Britney El-Amin, CEO of BEfit Personal Training – Can your body handle the Vision Workshop?

Mary Nicole Douglas, CEO ‘ MND Accounting – Transitioning from Corporate America to Entrepreneurship

Ruth Elisa ‘ CEO Financially Fit – The Mind, Wallet, Credit Connection Workshop

Nakiea Cook ‘ Everything LLC, – Road Map to Savings Workshop

