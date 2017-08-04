4th Annual Miyazaki Chalk Contest

For four years running, North Park Theatre has been hosting artists and anime fans, who have come together to participate in an annual Hayao Miyazaki tribute. Miyasaki (Studio Ghibli) is known all over the world for his storytelling and his anime feature films. He’s a masterful film director, producer, screenwriter, animator, author, and manga artist. Now the Buffalo community is coming together to pay tribute to the artistic, visionary genius.
Artists and anime fans are invited to participate in coming up with their own special chalk creations, dedicated to Miyasaki as well as other anime artists. All skill levels are welcome to participate.
Saturday, August 4 will be dedicated to anime film and chalk drawings. The day kicks off at 9am with chalk drawing in front of the theatre. At 11:30am, many participants will take a break to watch Whisper of the Heart inside the theatre.
- Chalking starts at 9:00 AM, but people can start any time after
- Judging starts at 9 PM
- 4 tiers of prizes
- Free refreshments for chalkers
- Some chalking supplies will be provided
- All levels of experience welcome
- Prizes are TBA – cash, blu rays, Ghibli art books, plushies, free passes, gift cards, etc
- Ghibli posters over the years – North Park prints, buttons, postcards, etc