The Scajaquada Canoe Club and the Buffalo Maritime Center invite you (and your boat) to the 4th Annual Lantern Parade. Believe it or not, this Annual Lantern Parade began in 1906, and is now an annual occurrence in Buffalo once again. Each year, boat/water enthusiasts will meet up at Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park to partake in an annual gathering that represents the glorious history of this city, as well as its wondrous future ahead.
The best location for launching will be along the shore as it stretches from the bridge over Scajaquada Creek to the Marcy Casino.
On Saturday, August 19, the sun sets at around 8:30pm. On that day, there will be a new moon. Shortly after 8pm, people will launch their small crafts. This annual event is a recreation of an occasion that occurred in Buffalo over 100 years ago. All of the boats are lit up – Japanese lanterns are suspended by poles, while others will use headlights and headlamps. Still others will use standard maritime running lights and glow sticks.
Even if you are not able to be on the water, join together for what will surely be a memorable summer evening.
No matter how the crafts are lit, this is a chance to get out on the water, while celebrating a historic and newly rejuvenated Buffalo. Meet some new friends, enjoy some boating, wait for the new moon to arise, and participate in an inspirational Buffalo event like no other.
4th Annual Lantern Parade
Saturday, August 19, 2017 at Sunset
Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park
This event is free and open to the public – be Part of the Tradition!