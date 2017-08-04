Buffalo is chock full of artists and artisans. We’ve always known about the vibrant arts community, due to the number of galleries and studios around town. But it’s only been over the last few years that we’ve been shining a light on the DIY artisan and crafts community. Not only has the DIY movement taken hold of Buffalo, it’s spread out across the US, and the planet. With the advent of the internet, and websites such as etsy.com, artisans have been able to take their crafts to the people relatively effortlessly.
On Saturday, August 19, the Fourth Annual Jack Craft Fair will be held at Wilkeson Pointe at Buffalo’s Outer Harbor. Over 100 artists and artisans will be featured at the event, which is kind of like an all-day DIY tribute festival, with workshops, live music and interactive public art installations.
Khrista Tabak and Sam Epps started the Jack Craft Fair to revolutionize the way people think about ‘craft,’ provide an alternative to the traditional art festivals in Buffalo, and in doing so, provide a platform for emerging artists to grow and connect.
Best of all, this event is free for visitors. It’s an awesome opportunity to explore the Outer Harbor, while learning about one of this city’s creative communities that continues to grow by leaps and bounds.
An example of some of the events and workshops:
Free Marbled Bowls & Beads Workshop
Free Origami Book Sculptures Workshop
Free Smartphone Photography Workshop
4th Annual Jack Craft Fair
Free to attend
Art, food, fun… and live music!
Saturday, August 19, 2017
11 AM – 5 PM
Outer Harbor Buffalo | 225 Fuhrmann Blvd | Buffalo, New York 14203
Visit www.jackcraftfair.com for more info. Also see Facebook event.
Photos: Jack Craft Fair