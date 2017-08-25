Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Print

Posted in:

2017 South Buffalo CASH MOB takes on A&B BBQ

0 Comments

The concept of the “cash mob” was developed in Buffalo. A cash mob is a way to generate support for a locally owned business. It’s sort of like a flash mob, but instead of people coming together and performing, they gather at a business to offer support. That business could be a boutique or a coffee shop.

On Monday, August 28, from 5 to 7 PM, a cash mob will be held at A&B BBQ in South Buffalo. The South Buffalo CREW (Concerned Residents Engaged in Work) is hosting the event, which will deliver people to the front door of the establishment, so that supporters can enjoy some of the best barbecue around. At the same time, the business will enjoy a nice little bump in numbers.

The South Buffalo CREW is a group of men and women of all ages that come together to improve South Buffalo one project at a time.

“Our Cash Mob event is to raise awareness and support for our favorite local hotspots,” said Kayleigh Small of South Buffalo CREW. ” Our current Cash Mob is this Monday, August 28th from 5 to 7 PM.  We are encouraging all to come out and enjoy the best barbecue in South Buffalo at A&B BBQ. A&B BBQ is the only road side barbecue stand in South Buffalo and makes everything in house, from their sauces to their sides.  Let’s celebrate this unique neighborhood treasure by coming together as a community and enjoying some delicious food!”

A&B BBQ | 368 Abbott Road | Buffalo, New York, NY 14220 | (716) 342-2162 | Facebook

See Facebook event

Tagged with: , , , , , ,

Share, , , Google Plus, Reddit, Pinterest, StumbleUpon

Written by Buffalo Rising

Buffalo Rising

Sometimes the authors at Buffalo Rising work on collaborative efforts in order to cover various events and stories. These posts can not be attributed to one single author, as it is a combined effort. Often times a formation of a post gets started by one writer and passed along to one or more writers before completion. At times there are author attributions at the end of one of these posts. Other times, “Buffalo Rising” is simply offered up as the creator of the article. In either case, the writing is original to Buffalo Rising.

View All Articles by Buffalo Rising
Hide Comments
Show Comments