2017 South Buffalo CASH MOB takes on A&B BBQ

The concept of the “cash mob” was developed in Buffalo. A cash mob is a way to generate support for a locally owned business. It’s sort of like a flash mob, but instead of people coming together and performing, they gather at a business to offer support. That business could be a boutique or a coffee shop.
On Monday, August 28, from 5 to 7 PM, a cash mob will be held at A&B BBQ in South Buffalo. The South Buffalo CREW (Concerned Residents Engaged in Work) is hosting the event, which will deliver people to the front door of the establishment, so that supporters can enjoy some of the best barbecue around. At the same time, the business will enjoy a nice little bump in numbers.
The South Buffalo CREW is a group of men and women of all ages that come together to improve South Buffalo one project at a time.
“Our Cash Mob event is to raise awareness and support for our favorite local hotspots,” said Kayleigh Small of South Buffalo CREW. ” Our current Cash Mob is this Monday, August 28th from 5 to 7 PM. We are encouraging all to come out and enjoy the best barbecue in South Buffalo at A&B BBQ. A&B BBQ is the only road side barbecue stand in South Buffalo and makes everything in house, from their sauces to their sides. Let’s celebrate this unique neighborhood treasure by coming together as a community and enjoying some delicious food!”
A&B BBQ | 368 Abbott Road | Buffalo, New York, NY 14220 | (716) 342-2162 | Facebook