2017 Rumble at The Body Shop

Last year’s Rumble at The Body Shop was an absolute blast. Not only does this event feature killer hotrods and sultry pin-up models, it also serves up great live music and food grilled/smoked up on a classic hooptie. And that’s just on the outside – the inside of The Body Shop is… well… that’s for you to find out when you get there. Attendees to The Rumble can either spend their time, outside, inside, or both! This is, of course, a 21+ years of age event.
According to pin-up photographer Mark Miremont, “I put on The Rumble events to celebrate Kustom Kulture, which was born out of the Southern California hotrod scene I grew up in. It’s more than just vintage cars and rockabilly music. It’s a culture that celebrates of individuality, art and style. Even though the information age has homogenized it and made it a global phenomena, kustom kulture began as something uniquely American, like jazz and rock and roll. Last year we had cars cruise in from Rochester, Canada, Detroit and Pittsburg. I look forward to growing the event to include a kustom kulture/lowbrow art exhibit as well.”
You heard it from Mark, the mastermind behind this outrageous event. Now you have to experience The Rumble firsthand.
The 2017 event features:
The Surfin’ Cadavers, The Grease Creepers and a DJ will be providing the ear-gasms. Vendors showing at this free event include:
Vendors:
www.facebook.com/125artcollective
www.facebook.com/KatsClosetApparelandBeauty
www.facebook.com/ERASGoneBySalon
Pinstripers:
www.facebook.com/Taylor Pinstriping Designs
www.facebook.com/marcus.hoffman.777
Bands:
www.facebook.com/TheSurfinCadavers
www.facebook.com/GreaseCreepers
The Body Shop | 1285 William Street | Buffalo, NY