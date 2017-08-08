2017 Night Lights Festival, August 24-26 at the Heron grounds in Sherman, NY

In its seventh year at the enchanted Heron grounds in Sherman, NY (home of the Great Blue Heron Music Festival), Night Lights Music Festival will take place August 24-26. Produced by Ten Thirty Nine Productions (1039) and Community Beer Works, Night Lights will transform the Heron into a magical three-day SOUND & LIGHT spectacular.
Anchored by nationally touring space rock innovators Papadosio and funktronic masters Dopapod, Night Lights will also feature three (3) sets from WNY’s groove rockers Aqueous, as well as music from Austin-based psych rockers The Bright Light Social Hour and Colorado electronic hydro-funksters SunSquabi. 2017 will also feature Twiddle’s Mihali Savoulidis, the festival’s debut Artist at Large. The Twiddle frontman will also showcase his skills during a one-of a kind Mihali & Frends set featuring a festival based ensemble of musicians.
Spread over three nights and three stages, including The Public Stage (dailypublic.com), this year’s diverse lineup features festival mainstays Lazlo Hollyfeld and Aircraft, along with Intrepid Travelers, Folkfaces and more. Tribute sets this year include Cleveland’s Broccoli Samurai (Lotus), Buffalo’s Funktional Flow (Sublime), Albany’s Mister F (Game Genie/Video Game), Relics (Pink Floyd) and a late night tribute to the Grateful Dead.
Lights and music will be on full display at the Night Lights Festival
In addition to the music, activities will include yoga, swimming at the beach, biking/ hiking, mushroom walks, and light installations. Food, craft beer from Community Beer Works, craft artisans and a variety of vendors will be available on site.
Tickets are $125 in advance. Camping and Thursday Pre-Party passes are included with all weekend passes. Friday & Saturday single day passes are available. Gates open at 12pm on Thursday.
For more information or questions on Night Lights Music Festival, visit us at www.nightlightsfest.com.
Complete Line-up Roster
Papadosio, Dopapod, Aqueous, Mihali & Frends (sic), SunSquabi, The Bright Light Social Hour, Mungion, Tropidelic , Broccoli Samurai, Mister F, Lazlo Hollyfeld, Funktional Flow, Smackdab , Aircraft , Folkfaces, Intrepid Travelers, Danielle Ponder & The Tomorrow People, Elephant Wrecking Ball, Holy Hand Grenade, Nightfall Of Diamonds, Relics, Boss Tweed & The Carpetbaggers, Space Junk, Skyepilot, Pine Fever , Ocular Panther, BloodThirsty Vegans (sic), Yali, The Truth, Cold Lazurus, Neon Veins