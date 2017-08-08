2017 Giant Annual Used Book Sale – Central Library

On the hunt for lovingly used books? If so, then there’s no better place to find them than at the Central Library’s annual used book sale. Each year, the library system sets out scores of books, to make room for new ones. The money collected at the annual sale allows the library system to purchase new books, in order to keep the inventory fresh.
The sale consists of thousands of used books, videos and audio books… and everything is 50 cents! This is a massive three day sale that you don’t want to miss. Pick up your favorites… collect to resell… or buy some books to take along on upcoming Buffalo Reading Invasions!
Giant Annual Used Book Sale – Central Library
Thursday, August 17 – Saturday, August 19
Central Library, 1 Lafayette Square, Buffalo, NY
Second floor next to the Milestones of Science exhibit
Hours:
Thursday, August 17
Early Bird Preview 8:30-11 a.m. $5 donation for admittance and first picks from 8:30- 11:00 a.m. (Everything is 50 cents.)
Regular sale from 11 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
Friday, August 18
8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Saturday, August 19
8:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Cash, checks, Visa, MasterCard and Discover cards accepted.
Enter Central Library from Washington Street (between Broadway and Clinton Streets). Info: (716) 858-8900 or www.BuffaloLib.org.
Proceeds go toward the purchase of new reading materials.