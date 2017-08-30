2017 Dash for Diversity | Dash to Del’s

On Sunday, October 1, the The National Federation for Just Communities of WNY (NFJC WNY) is hosting the 2017 Dash for Diversity (starting at 8:30am). This event is a three person Relay Race and Walk, and Kids’ Fun Dash (free) around Ring Road. There could be no better time than now to participate in such an inclusionary event. Plus, the funds raised during the event will be allocated to helping to overcoming bigotry and prejudice in our communities, and throughout the country. This race stands for unity. It also stands against hateful speech.

“We condemn the perpetrators of prejudice and all words and actions motivated by racism, anti-Semitism, and all forms of bigotry that have no place in our country. At this critical time, we call upon all WNYers to join us in renewing our commitment to stand together and to work passionately for inclusion, equity, and justice for all.” – NFJC WNY

After the morning race, many participants will head to the Dash to Del’s after party fundraiser, beginning at 12pm, and ending at 4PM (during the Bills Game). Funds from the post race party will also be allocated to NFJC WNY.

“Your purchase of a $10 event bracelet at the door will help the NFJCWNY deliver crucial educational programming and training to the youth and business community, and continue its important work here in Buffalo. You’ll also enjoy happy hour priced drinks all game long, and enjoy food and half time music entertainment in the awesome garden/patio area of the Del Denby.” – Del Denby Pub (1553 Hertel Avenue – See Facebook event)

2017 Dash for Diversity

Sunday, October 1 at 8:30 AM – 1 PM

360 Delaware Ave, Buffalo, New York 14202 (Ring Road)

Register here

See Facebook event